Obituary for Elaine Costa

Elaine Costa

April 4, 1944 – August 1, 2021

Elaine passed from this earth, from the arms of her daughters into the arms of her Jesus on August 1, 2021 after a short battle with cancer.

Elaine L. (Romero) Costa was born on April 4, 1944 to Joaquin and Lucy Romero in Oakland California. Elaine was the 6th born of nine children. Her family later moved to Washington, Ca. She graduated from Nevada Union in 1962. She was introduced to Bob Costa by her brother Frank and they were married in November 1965.

She was a doting mom and housewife. Always there for her kids and her husband. Elaine was the light of her husband’s eye. She was loved so much by her kids, grandkids, and great-grand children. She took care of everyone. Family, friends, didn’t matter, she was there to take care.

She is survived by her daughters Angela Jones (Bobby), and Vicki Graham (Rob), her grandkids, Nick, Shelby and Dakota along with 2 great grandkids, her sisters Donna, Pat, Debbie.

A Celebration of life is planned for November 20, 2021 in Penn Valley. If interested join our Facebook group “Bob and Elaine Costa Memorial”