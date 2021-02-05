Obituary for Eileen Nuss

Eileen Nuss

September 22, 1932 – January 14, 2021

Eileen F. Nuss, aged 88 passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord on January 14, 2021. Eileen was born to Francis and Marie Huston in San Francisco in 1932. She grew up in California moving from town to town as her father pursued work as a hard rock miner. In 1951 she was accepted at Mary’s Help Hospital College of Nursing in San Francisco where she graduated in 1954 as a registered nurse. Early the following year she joined the Army and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant. It was there that she met her husband Maynard Nuss. After getting married they moved to Pennsylvania, then to Oregon. Along the way they had five boys. In 1965 Maynard accepted a job in Alaska and the family moved to Juneau. Eileen began her nursing career at Bartlett Memorial Hospital. She worked there until 1969, moved to Seward for a year, then returned to Juneau. The family moved to Anchorage in 1975. After a brief hiatus, Eileen went to work for Providence Hospital until retiring in 1991. In 1993 she moved to Nevada City, California and took a position with Western Sierra Medical Clinic. She remained there until retiring again in 2012. In 2018 Eileen moved back to Alaska to be closer to family.

Her hobbies included hiking, reading, cooking, history and traveling. She always kept a witty sense of humor, a positive outlook, and a strong faith. Anytime there was a bump in the road she would say “This too shall pass”. She never stopped learning about different countries, cultures and cuisines.

She was an extraordinary combination of wisdom, warmth, logic and generosity and will be missed dearly.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents Francis and Marie, sister Jean Parman and infant son Gary. She is survived by sons Mark, (Lisa) Nuss of Willow Alaska, Keith, (Svetlana) Nuss of Fairbanks Alaska, Rob, (Shelly) Nuss of Anchorage Alaska and Brian, (Jamie) Nuss of Livermore California. Grandchildren, Terry (Zhenya) Nuss of Moscow, Russia, Conner Nuss of Columbus Ohio, Mariya (Jeff) Roe of Fairbanks, Lindsey Nuss of Anchorage, Christina Nuss of Fairbanks, Kali Selders of Willow, Matthew Selders of Anchorage and Bryanna Selders of Anchorage. Great grandson Kalvin Luca Roe of Fairbanks. Nieces Aleana Carreon of Dobbins, California, and Valerie Mattson of Fortuna, California.

As per Eileen’s wishes she was cremated and there will be no service. Her ashes will be spread over the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Anyone wishing to donate in her memory may do so to Primrose Retirement Community in Wasilla, or Wasilla Hospice.