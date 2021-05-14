Obituary for Edwin Porter

Edwin Porter

September 25, 1938 – May 3, 2021

Ed Porter died peacefully in his sleep on May 2 while traveling with his wife, Lucinda. They were on their first post-COVID-vaccination road trip, hiking and visiting family. He was 82.

Born in Long Beach, CA, Ed received a degree in electrical engineering from Stanford University. He worked in Silicon Valley in the computer technology field for 45 years, beginning in the early 1960s. He retired in 2005 and moved to Grass Valley.

Ed had a large, well-blended family. He married Harriet Oden in 1959. Their sons are John (m. Jan), Timothy (m. Lori), and Michael. In 1970, Ed married Cynthia Anderson (deceased). Their sons are David and James (m. Elizabeth) and stepdaughter Wendy Christofk (m. Toby Fisher). In 1981, Ed married Lucinda, and their daughter is Amelia (m. Ethan Thompson). He is survived by grandchildren Taylor, Danielle, Marissa, and Max, and his mother-in-law Gaby Kressly and various other family members.

He had many interests, including woodworking, fishing, photography, watercolor, cooking, and travel. He sang in the Grass Valley Cornish Choir and was a member of Pioneer Arts. He will be remembered most for his quick wit, sharp mind, and generosity. He most loved time with his family.

For those who wish, the family requests donations to Hawks Aloft (hawksaloft.org) and Habitat for Humanity of Nevada County (nchabitat.org). Details of a virtual celebration of Ed’s life will be announced.