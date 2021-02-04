Obituary for Edward Webster

Edward Webster

September 8, 1931 – January 21, 2021

Edward D. Webster passed away January 21, 2021 at home with loving family at his side.

Ed was born September 8, 1931 to Clarence and Esther Webster and grew up in Redwood City, CA. He graduated from Sequoia High School in 1950 and soon after met the love of his life, Patsy Padgett. They were married in 1954 and raised their 4 children in San Carlos. Ed worked for San Mateo County Title Company (now First American Title) and the County of San Mateo where he was a Real Property Manager in the Department of General Services.

Ed was a Past Master of Redwood City Masonic Lodge, a Shriner and member of the Nevada City Elks Lodge. Ed and Patsy enjoyed RV travels as well as travels to foreign countries, a highlight being an African Safari in 1989. Ed was a good friend, a loving husband, terrific father and good friend to many. He leaves his wife of nearly 67 years Patsy and four children: Susan Fassler (Greg) of Rocklin, Robert Webster (Bonnie} of Cool, John Webster (Shea) of Boise, ID and Tom Webster (Steve) of Raleigh, NC. His grandchildren: Daniel Webster of Sacramento, Emily Ramey {Jack} of Pleasanton, and Kevin Fassler of Rocklin. Ed will be remembered by many for the beautiful birdhouses he created. As one old friend said “Ed was one of the nicest people I ever met”. Donations may be made in Ed’s memory to Hospice of the Foothills, Shriners Hospital for Children, or a favorite charity. A family memorial gathering will be held later this year.