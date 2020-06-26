Obituary for Edna Kubich Sirago

Edna Kubich Sirago

August 13, 1925 – June 24, 2020

Edna Kubich Sirago passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020 in her home surrounded by family and friends at the age of 94.

Edna was born in Oakland, CA, to Frank and

Serafina Ramos. In 1943, she married the first love of her life, Joseph Kubich, in Santa Rosa, CA, while he was attending the Army Air Corps Aircraft Maintenance and Mechanics School.

After the war, Joe joined Edna at her family home in Oakland, where they lived until 1954. Joe’s promotion at Stolte Construction, started Edna’s moving adventures. The Kubich family first moved to Carpentaria, then onto Long Beach, back to Oakland and then San Leandro. The final move brought Edna to Grass Valley in 1958 with their children, David, Marsha, and Mark. Edna worked in the children’s department at JCPenney’s for ten years. Edna was married to Joe until his death in 1977.

In 1979, Edna married the second love of her life, Bill Sirago, owner of Bunces Bar. Edna and Bill Sirago were married for 40 years and cherished every moment. Together they enjoyed a love of traveling, going on long drives, time with family and friends, an ongoing and nightly game of cards (in which they even kept a running score.)

Words used to describe Edna: smart, fun, spicy, loving, sweet, outgoing, spirited, ardent, bright, caring, warm, real, funny, honest, a good friend, and flirtatious.

Edna is survived by daughter Marsha (Tyler) McHugh of Eagle Point, Oregon; son, Mark

(Jessica) Kubich of Grass Valley; daughter-in-law, Patti Kubich of Grass Valley; stepdaughter, Joan (Christopher) Olsen of Folsom and many grand and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by first husband Joseph Kubich, son David Kubich, second

husband Bill Sirago.

Graveside Service will be held at New Elm Ridge Cemetery on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 10:30 AM.

A Celebration of Life will be held on her

birthday, Friday, August 13, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.