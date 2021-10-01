Obituary for Dustin Couch

Dustin Couch

March 26, 1983 – September 18, 2021

On September 18, 2021, Dustin Roy Couch, got to enter into a perfect wholeness and gain his angel wings at the age of 38 years old.

Dustin had a one in a million smile. He was a friend to many, a father figure to those who needed him, and the most generous person anyone had ever met.

Dustin was born on March 26, 1983 in Carmichael, California to Dennis and Julie. When he was young he moved to Packwood, Washington. During the summers Dustin spent time in California with his dad, Dennis, where the DC Tile legacy began. He moved back when he was 18, met Tiffany in 2006, they had their daughter Daci in 2012, got married in 2013 and from there continued to do all of the things that brought their family and friends so much joy.

From a young age he enjoyed snow sports, golfing, and making any engine rev. Those hobbies sparked what would form some of the best memories traveling, on the houseboat, in the dunes, four-wheeling in the snow— the motto “work hard, play hard” could never ring more true. Dustin was the hardest worker, who not only ran his business but was sure to take care of his people. He will be missed by so, so many.

He is survived by his loving wife Tiffany, his beautiful daughter and best friend Daci, his parents Dennis and Julie, sisters Denise (Roland) and Sarah (Bryan), his Grandpa Bob (Linda), his second mom Kathy (Mike), father in law Bob (Shelly), brother in law Cody (Sarah), sister in laws Madison and Raegan, nieces Peyton, Ary, and Emily, nephews Trevor and Sergio, his Aunt Barbara, cousin Nate, and so many friends who became family— “framily”.

Dustin was preceded in death, and welcomed into Heaven, by his Grandma Genevieve, Grandpa Raymond, Grandma Shirley, and his high school buddy JJ.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 4 pm at the Siller Ranch in Penn Valley.