Obituary for Dr. Mike Powell

Dr. Mike Powell

June 12, 2020 Dr. Mike Powell passed peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones on June 12, 2020. He showed signs of his ever present sense of humor right to the end. Mike was diagnosed with a rare form of Cancer in 2000. After treatment, he was in remission for 16 years. Mike resonated with the beauty and serenity of Nevada County as a young man when his family camped and fished in the area. His dream to settle in that area came true in 1983 when he became a chemistry teacher at Nevada Union High School. He created the Outdoor Club for the students and led many weekend trips enjoying the trails, rivers and lakes in the area. Mike always took along his guitar for the evening campfires. After five years of teaching, Mike followed his interest in science and health and enrolled in Medical School. Upon completing a Fellowship in Rheumatology at Stanford, Mike returned to Nevada County to open his Medical Practice in 1997. Again, he was back to the place that made his heart sing. He enjoyed camping, hiking, biking, kayaking, skiing and music/guitar. Open-mic night at a local club was a favorite. Even though he moved his Practice to Sacramento in 2005, he kept his rental place at Cascade Shores. He went back there as often as possible. He said those mountains are what made him happy. We want to have a Celebration of Mike when the social distancing order is resolved. Mike loved a big party with music, food and good friends. As things look now, it could be next spring or on the one year anniversary of his passing. If you would like to be notified, send your email address to: drmikejpowell@gmail.com.