Obituary for Dr. Jeremy Lee Cook

Dr. Jeremy Lee

Cook

August 13, 1984 – June 25, 2021

Dr. Jeremy Lee Cook passed away peacefully and returned to his heavenly home after an 18 month fight with brain injuries sustained in a car accident.

Jeremy was born on August 13, 1984 to Rod and Patti Cook in Vernal, Utah. Jeremy was raised with 3 sisters and one younger brother. He enjoyed fishing and boating with his family and anything outdoors. Jeremy grew up in Brigham City, Utah and was talented at nearly everything he tried. He did everything from soccer and the football team to choir and the school play. Jeremy has always been a leader among his peers. After graduating from high school, he chose to attend the University of Utah on scholarship before serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Costa Rica.

After returning from his mission, he transferred to BYU where he met the love of his life, Jules Critchfield. On May 3, 2008 they were married for time and eternity in the LDS Sacramento temple. Upon Jeremy finishing his bachelor’s degree at BYU, he chose to continue his education at Samuel Merritt University to become a podiatrist. Jeremy was Valedictorian of his medical school class and was matched with a competitive residency program with Kaiser Permanente. He completed a three year surgical residency program with Kaiser.

In 2016 Jeremy joined Foothill Podiatry and became a partner to Dr. Ken Runte. Jeremy’s career exceeded all expectations and he truly loved what he did. Jeremy enjoyed the community of Grass Valley, CA and the surrounding beauty. He and his family frequently explored the area through recreational activities like hiking, mountain biking, snowboarding and boating. Jeremy always made his family a priority. He had an upbeat attitude about life and always made time to have fun even in the busiest of times.

Jeremy is survived by his wife Jules Cook and children Kaiden(8), Lexi (6), and Hudson (3), father Rodney (Anne) Cook, sisters Sharice (John) Bullough, Shannon (Ryan) Hawks, Amber (Matt) Shock, brother Brandon (Emily) Cook. He was preceded in death by his mother Patti Cook.

Memorial Service will be held on Saturday July 3, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints church building at 1255 Bell Rd in Auburn, CA at 10am.