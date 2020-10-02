Obituary for Douglas Wilson

Douglas Wilson

October 4, 1933 – September 17, 2020

Doug , a longtime resident of Grass Valley California and prior to that, a resident of Cupertino California passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 17, 2020 with family at his side. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Myrtle Wilson, sisters Verna and Mary Jane Wilson, his brothers Robert, Wallace and Warren Wilson and his wife of 43 years, Helen. He is survived by his wife Diane Sornsin Wilson, children, Jeffrey Wilson (Ann), Christine Brown (Dave), Robert Wilson (Jill) and Karen Strasilla. Grandchildren Branden (Lisa), Tim, Ian, Sean (Kendra), Luke, Savannah, Enoch, Wilson, Jakob and Quincy, great grandson Gideon and furry friend Daisy.

Doug graduated from the University of Minnesota as an Aeronautical Engineer. Upon graduation, he worked briefly at Convair Aircraft Manufacturing Company in San Diego until joining the United States Air Force to become a pilot. Upon graduation from flight school, he was assigned to a Strategic Air Command (SAC) unit in Wichita Kansas and flew B-47 Stratojets. Upon leaving the Air Force, Doug worked briefly for Honeywell and then Lockheed Missiles and Space in Sunnyvale for 35 years until he retired. Never wanting to be satisfied with just sitting back and letting someone else take care of that, he was a volunteer with the JC’s of Cupertino, the Boy Scouts of America when his sons were involved, and West Valley Presbyterian Church of Cupertino.

After retirement, he relocated to Grass Valley where he was an active member of Sierra Presbyterian Church in Nevada City. He was also a strong supporter and could often be found helping at the Nevada City Habitat for Humanity. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching the Minnesota Golden Gophers play football. He was also a big Vikings, 49er’s, Giants and Twins fan. He enjoyed many hobbies over the years such as flying, golfing, bee keeping, woodworking, hiking and traveling. He was often found helping his children with home projects and was always there for his friends if they needed help. He enjoyed playing cards and visiting with friends, good scotch, wine tasting and taking his dog to the dog park. The family would like to give a special thanks to all of those who helped him in his time of need – friends, family, staff at Enloe Hospital and Hospice, and especially our sister Chris and her husband Dave who moved him in with them for the last six months of his life.

An outdoor memorial service will be held at Sierra Presbyterian Church in Nevada City on October 11 at 1:00.

In lieu of flowers, Doug would have wanted donations to be made to the Nevada City Habitat for Humanity.