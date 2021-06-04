Obituary for Dorothy Leighton

Dorothy

Leighton

March 9, 1930 – May 27, 2021

Dorothy Grace Margaret Leighton passed away on May 27, 2021 at Cascades Assisted Living. She was 91.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date.

Dorothy was born on March 9, 1930, in Detroit, Michigan to Robert and Agnes (Nan) McQuade. She received her nursing degree through the Salvation Army and was a Registered Nurse and worked in the medical field for 40 years. She married Royle James Leighton on June 20, 1953 in Turlock, California.

She enjoyed traveling, cross-stitching, knitting, and was involved with the Celtic Society. Dorothy adored watching her grandchildren in sporting events and was an avid Detroit Wings hockey fan. She loved to go fishing with her husband at Scotts Flat Lake and usually caught the most.

Dorothy lived a full life and was always there to lend a helping hand.

She is survived by the love of her life, her husband, Royle J. Leighton; children, Nancy (Larry) Hopkinson, Susan (Larry) Heist, Debra (Joe) Doherty; grandchildren, David, Dyanne, Kimberly and Marc Hopkinson, Erin Doherty and Bernadette Siragusa.

She was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Agnes (Nan) McQuade and her beloved bulldog, Victoria.

Memorial Contributions may be made in Dorothy’s name to Hospice of the Foothills.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary, Inc.