Obituary for Dorothy Dixon

Dorothy Dixon

January 20, 1947 – May 19, 2021

Dorothy Dixon’s courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease came to an end on May 19, 2021 in Grass Valley. Dorothy was born on January 20, 1947 in San Mateo, CA to Wayne and Florence Dozier. Dorothy was the younger of their two daughters. Dorothy’s father was in the Navy throughout most of her childhood. The family lived in different cities throughout the U.S. before settling in Lancaster, CA. Dorothy graduated from Antelope Valley High School in 1965. Soon afterwards she met a young airman stationed at Edwards Air Force Base. Dorothy and Ray got married on September 3, 1966 in Mountain View, CA. They would be together for the next 53 years.

Dorothy and Ray initially settled in the bay area and started a family raising their two boys Randy and Matthew. In 1982 Ray got a job transfer with PG&E, and the family moved to Grass Valley. Dorothy worked for 20 years at Tri Continent in Grass Valley doing pad printing and assembly. Every spring for many years Dorothy could be found scorekeeping her son’s little league and high school baseball games. One of her favorite pastimes was playing slot machines, and she never missed an opportunity for a weekend trip to Reno. Dorothy loved the holidays. Especially Halloween and Christmas. Each year the house was more decorated than the year before. Her Christmas goodies were always a family favorite, and her homemade fudge was legendary. Dorothy and Ray loved to travel. It could be a simple trip to New Brighton Beach in Capitola, but they also didn’t mind hopping on plane for Europe or the Caribbean. Dorothy preferred places warm and tropical. So, Hawaii was a favorite destination. Of everything she did and accomplished in her life being a grandmother to her two granddaughters made her the happiest.

Dorothy is survived by her sister Dolores Spears of Genoa, NV, her sons Randy Dixon of Grass Valley, Matt Dixon of Auburn, daughters-in-law Erin Dixon and Jennifer Dixon, granddaughters Ani Dixon and Evelyn Dixon, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Ray Dixon in April 2020.

The family is grateful to the nursing staff at Golden Empire for the constant care and support they provided to Dorothy over the past five years.

There will be a celebration of life for Dorothy and Ray at their family home in Grass Valley on August 28th from 11:00am to 2:00pm.