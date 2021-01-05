Obituary for Dorothy Ann Talan-Quaid

Dorothy Ann

Talan-Quaid

May 24, 1956 – December 19, 2020

Dorothy Ann Talan-Quaid passed away on December 19, 2020 at Vibra Hospital in Folsom, California. She was 64 years old.

Dorothy was born on May 24, 1956 in San Jose, California to William and Patricia Raridan. She moved from Southern California to Grass Valley in 1982 with her two children, Jeff and Patricia Talan. She married Gordon Quaid from New Zealand in 1999 and together they resided in Grass Valley.

She had a strong passion for journalism and worked locally at The Union newspaper and for KVMR. She enjoyed Nascar, combining her interest in journalism and racing, attending as many races she could. She also had a love for Yorkshire Terriers.

Dorothy was a beloved daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother, and will be forever missed by all.

She is survived by her husband, Gordon Quaid; her son, Jeff Talan, her daughter Patricia Talan and grandson, Lane Talan, all of Grass Valley.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, William and Patricia Raridan, her brother, William Raridan, Jr., and daughter-in-law Rebecca Talan.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.