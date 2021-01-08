Obituary for Doris Schaffarzick

Doris

Doris (Syverson) Schaffarzick was born in Menlo Park, CA, on August 28, 1924, to Carl Andrew Syverson and Ruth {Baker) Syverson. Doris passed away peacefully in her home on December 2, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Ralph (Schaff) W. Schaffarzick, her son, Jon Schaffarzick, and her parents.

Mom and Dad met delivering a baby when she was in nurses training and he in medical school at Stanford Hospital in San Francisco. All five of their children were born in the same delivery suite where they met. They were married in the Stanford Chapel on September 7, 1945, and shared 66 years.

Mom was alert until her last moments. We were able to spend several days with her while she was on hospice. We laughed and cried together as we listened to her recount her favorite memories from her childhood through the present. Until Mom and Dad retired to Lake of the Pines in Nevada County, she had lived her whole life on the San Francisco Peninsula. She enjoyed describing San Mateo County as it was when she was growing up, and we learned about her extended family, with whom she was very close.

Mom and Dad were members of The Church of the Ascension Episcopal Church and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, both in Burlingame. Upon retiring, they were very active at Trinity Episcopal Church in Nevada City. They truly loved their church family. They were also active in the schools, especially Cottage Hill, Magnolia, and Bear River, and many community organizations.

Doris is survived by her children David Schaffarzick, of Nevada City; Carol Wilson of Lake of the Pines; Kristin Stanberry, of San Carlos; and Lynn Smith, of Laguna Niguel. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Nicole Wilson, Roger (Tiffany) Wilson, Kimberly (Eric) King, Travis (Coni) Schaffarzick, Denver (Cindy) Schaffarzick, Alison (Skyler) May, Stacie (Brett) Middlekauff, and Jon Stanberry; thirteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

The family was blessed to celebrate her life with her in the days prior to her death. Due to the pandemic, no public services will be held.

The family requests donations to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 201 Nevada Street, Nevada City, CA 95959, Attention: Reverend Bradley Helmuth

Arrangements were made by Hooper and Weaver in Nevada City.