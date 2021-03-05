Obituary for Doris Mitchell

Doris Mitchell

June 6, 1929 – February 28, 2021

Doris was born on June 6, 1929 in Payette, ID to Mildred and Joseph Cole. She passed away peacefully at home, with family by her side, to join her lifelong love and husband Roy Mitchell of 73 years.

After meeting on a blind date, Roy and Doris married in Nevada City in 1947. They had four children, Kelly, Nancy, Tracy, and Russ.

In the early sixties, Doris joined with the Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce to bring Welcome Wagon to Nevada County. She was the supervisor for “Christmas Around the World” for House of Lloyd; past president of American Legion Auxiliary, Frank Gallino Unit 130; 25 years as chairman of Girls State program; and past president of the Grass Valley Fire Department Auxiliary.

She is survived by Kelly (Gayle) Mitchell of Lake Stevens WA, Nancy Andrews of N. Highlands, CA, Tracy (Debbie) Mitchell of Elm Creek, NE, fourteen grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren (one on the way), and five great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded by her husband Roy Mitchell, her son Russ Mitchell and her siblings.

A private graveside service was held earlier this week. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Hospice of the Foothills.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.