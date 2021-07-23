Obituary for Doris Messex

Doris Messex

March 16, 1929 – June 28, 2021

Memorial Services for Doris Mae Messex will be held on Friday, August 6 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Bible Church in Cedar Ridge. She passed at the age of 92.

She is survived by her children, 20 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren.

Doris will be remembered for her kind and gentle ways and especially her love for her children and grandchildren.