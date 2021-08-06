Obituary for Doris Mae Gayle

Doris Mae Gayle

August 22, 1920 – July 24, 2021

Doris M. Gayle passed away on July 24, 2021 in Nevada City. She was born in Santa Barbara, California, at the Cottage Hospital on August 22, 1920. She was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Gayle, and her sister, Betty. Doris is survived by her daughter, Kim E. Vivian, stepsons Steve and Mike Gayle, and her grandsons, Kristopher and Andrew Vivian.

Doris moved from Schenectady, NY, to Los Altos, CA, with her first husband, Donald Norgaard in 1956. She remarried John R. Gayle in 1975, moving to Nevada City in 1982.

She started flying airplanes in her 20’s in 1942 and was a Squadron Captain on an all-woman Civial Air Patrol in NY state. Doris also was a volunteer for the YWCA. She loved world travel, especially trips to Mexico.