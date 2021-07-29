Obituary for Doris Lucille Ann Demers
Ann Demers
February 2, 1931 – July 15, 2021
In Loving memory of Doris Lucille Ann Demers. Born Feb. 2, 1931 passed away peacefully at her home July 15, 2021.
Proceeded in death by her husband, Arthur Demers, mom, Fanny Pearl Taylor, her Pops, Marion Wright, sister, Frances Pelayo and brother, James Taylor.
She leaves behind 6 daughters, Nancy McFadin (Ken), Lynda Madonna, Lucille Cerone (Ed), Teresa Aernie (Bob), Lori Cortijo (Joe), Denise Belsher (Lance).
Doris has 18 grandchildren, 37 great grand kids, 3 great great grand kids and many nieces and nephews. And a very special pup named Sam.
Doris loved spending time with her MANY friends, quilting, knitting, going out sharing meals, and playing games.
She will be missed by ALL who loved her deeply.
