Obituary for Donna Slaughter

Donna Slaughter

May 16, 1936 – September 4, 2021

On September 4, 2021, Donna Slaughter passed away peacefully at the age of 85 after a brief illness.

Donna was born in Susanville, California to Roscoe and Zettie (Margaret) Wilson on May 16, 1936. She met Tracy Slaughter during her junior year in high school and they have been together ever since. After finishing high school, she attended and graduated from San Jose State with her teaching credential. She began her brief teaching career in the Bay area. When Tracy finished college, Donna turned her focus on family and community. Donna spent the next 20 years raising her 2 sons in San Jose, Saratoga and finally in Danville all the time actively volunteering in their classrooms and in their church.

Donna and her husband eventually retired to Grass Valley where she continued her volunteer roles in the church (and its Women’s group) and Interfaith Food Ministry. She especially enjoyed the Pasty Bake fundraiser. Her part in the creation of the thousands of savory pasties gave her a great sense of accomplishment and she thoroughly enjoyed the social interactions.

The Methodist Women’s group also gave her a great amount of joy. The friendships that she developed gave her a great amount of comfort in her later years. She enjoyed the strong sense of community and connection that developed through this group.

Donna will be missed by all. Her warmth, positive attitude and ability to make everyone feel welcome will always bring a smile to our faces.

Donna is survived by her husband Tracy, sons David and Michael, daughter-in-laws Amy and Audrey and grandchildren Nicole, Robby, Kali and Alena.

No memorial service is scheduled at this time (because of Covid-19 restrictions). In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Interfaith Food Ministry. (https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/interfaithfoodministry ).

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary