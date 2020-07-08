Obituary for Donna Rae Stoff Landi

After a good fight, Donna Rae Stoff Landi (Wells, Grieder) went home to be with the Lord on June 26, 2020. She is now enjoying life with loved ones who are now with her in heaven. She battled ovarian cancer since the end of 2016. The last few years were spent celebrating life here on earth to the fullest with her loving husband, John, who she married in 2006,her family, closest friends, and sisters in Christ.

Donna was born in Ohio on March 27, 1954, to her parents, Ruth Eloise Cole Stoff (deceased), and Donald Joseph Stoff (deceased).

Her immediate family consisted of an older brother Gregory Cole Stoff (deceased), her loving identical twin sister Debra Kae Stoff, and her younger brother, Kevin Randolph Stoff (deceased). While Donna was in High School,

her dad married JoAnn Yates Stoff and started a blended family, adding three stepchildren (Steven, Curtis and Shelley), and a half-brother, Danny. Through the years Donna had an extremely strong caring family unit.

Her memories will always be in their hearts. Family was very important to Donna.

Shortly after birth, her family moved to beautiful southern California where Donna spent her school years and obtained her AA degree from Santa Ana Junior College.

In 1982 Donna, her husband, Jon Wells, and stepchildren, Jenny and Jeff, moved from Southern California to Grass Valley. She worked for Nevada County Board of Supervisors for around 25 years and retired in 2015.

In 1995 Donna married Fred Grieder where she enjoyed ranch-style living in Grass Valley and had a couple amazing vacations with him to the Amazon/Peru, and Africa. Sadly, in 2000 they divorced and Donna started attending Twin Cities Church where she started a new chapter in her life.

Donna married John Landi in 2006 and lived with him until her passing. He was a stronghold through all she endured.

Donna loved the great outdoors, sports and all God had to offer. Some of her favorite sports were tennis (and had many lifelong friends from tennis), water skiing, snow skiing, snorkeling, paddle boarding, kayaking, camping, hiking and volleyball. She loved traveling the world with John, other family members and friends throughout her lifetime.

Donna loved the Lord with all her heart and knows she is in His hands now. She attended and was active in Twin Cities Church with her small groups and Bible Studies. She loved the outings she planned with the small group ladies and couples. We thank God that she was a light to this world and we will all deeply miss her. Her entire family will always treasure with love and care the times they had with her.

Donna’s celebration of life will be held at Twin Cities Church to be announced at a later date.