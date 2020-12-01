Obituary for Donna McClelland
February 28, 1936 – November 12, 2020
Born in Oakland CA to Bill and Esther McClelland, Donna attended Fremont High School and U.C. Berkeley before beginning her career in the State Dept. Foreign Service division. She retired after 25 years, having lived in several countries and traveling throughout the world. After settling near family in Grass Valley, Donna spent 9 years working for the Downtown Assn, assisting with their many events. She leaves behind her sister, Teri Kelly of Penn Valley, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Per her request, there will be no service.
