Obituary for DONNA LEE MEADE NELSON

DONNA LEE

MEADE NELSON

August 30, 1939 – November 2, 2020

Donna Lee Meade Nelson, wife of Daniel W. Nelson of Browns Valley, California, passed away November 2, 2020 at their home.

Born August 30, 1939, in Alameda, California, she was the daughter of the late Charles Henry Meade and Ella May Nichols White.

Donna graduated from Auburn High School and married Dan in 1959. She worked as an Avon sales representative and then as owner and operator of Coyoteville Café & Cabins in Downieville, CA. After selling the business, they retired to Cambridge, Idaho where Donna worked shuttling cars for river rafters. She was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was always active with a love of her family, animals, holidays, and the outdoors. She enjoyed cooking and was famous for her wonderfully delicious pies.

She is survived by her husband Dan Nelson, daughters Brenda Black of Goodyears Bar and Jackie Davenport with her husband Erik Davenport of Placerville and son Earl Nelson of Palm Springs; 2 grandchildren, Jessi and her husband Shaun of Penn Valley and Ryan of San Diego; 2 great grandsons, Logan and Jacob. She is also survived by her sisters Anita Meade and Dee Minatre. All of these she loved and touched deeply.

Donna was so loved by her family and friends and will be truly missed.