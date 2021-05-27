Obituary for Donna Emma Jaynes

Donna Emma

Jaynes

October 7, 1932 – May 5, 2021

On Wednesday, May 5, 2021, Donna Emma Jaynes, loving mother of four children, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 88.

Donna was born on October 7, 1932 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Elmer and Violet Saksa. During WWII, when Donna was 9 years old they moved to Berkeley, CA for employment opportunities.

Donna found great joy at Berkeley High School where she made lifelong friends. After graduating in 1950, Donna worked in downtown San Francisco for MetLife Insurance Company.

In 1952, Donna married Christopher Brodie and they had three daughters: Paula, Terry and Susan. Widowed nine years later Donna was left with three little girls to raise.

In 1965, Donna married Warren Jaynes and moved to Camptonville, CA where the Jaynes’ family had resided for decades. In 1966 their son, John Jaynes, was born.

Warren and Donna enjoyed life in Camptonville and opened Poor ‘Ol Warren’s Bait and Tackle Shop in 1971. It served the local community with gas and groceries and supported the boating community on Bullard’s Bar Dam.

Donna served several terms on the Camptonville School Board, organized local fundraisers and focused on her family, the centerpiece of her life. Widowed again in 1971, Donna ran Poor ‘Ol Warren’s until her retirement at 62 and moved to Grass Valley.

Donna’s mercantile expertise led her to volunteer at Cancer Aid Thrift Shop for two decades where she made many friends. Donna and another volunteer, Rhonda Young, developed a particularly lasting connection and Donna affectionately referred to Rhonda as another daughter. Cancer Aid Thrift Shop resonated with Donna’s values as all proceeds benefit cancer patients residing in Nevada County.

Donna enjoyed a quiet retirement of volunteer work, gardening, knitting, reading, traveling and stayed closely connected to her large family. She was fondly referred to as “The Wise ‘Ol Owl.”

Donna will live on in the hearts of her family:

Daughter, Paula Hunsicker of Los Olivos, CA and her son Blake and daughter-in-law Liza Hunsicker.

Daughter, Terry Brodie of Nevada City, CA and her children Brodie, Blaine, Barrett and Bethany Farber and grandchildren Lexis, Layla, Maverick and Violet.

Daughter, Susan McGinley and her husband Everett of Montgomery, VT.

Son, John Jaynes and his wife Frances of North San Juan, CA and their sons Levi and Logan Jaynes.

Sister, Marilyn Potter and her husband Darrell of Lincoln, CA and her daughters, Melanie, Monique and their son Nicholas.

Donna was of Finnish descent, 100% she often said, and some of her last spoken words were in Finn. It gave her family great comfort to believe she was speaking with her parents as she was preparing to cross over. A Finnish word, Sisu, best describes Donna’s character, “Sisu is not momentary courage, but the ability to sustain that courage. It stands for the philosophy that what must be done will be done, regardless of the cost.”

Donna’s children and grandchildren gathered one last time in her home, on Mother’s Day to celebrate her well lived and principled life. She gave her family everything they need to follow in her footsteps.