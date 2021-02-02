Obituary for Donald Marrow

Donald Marrow

August 14, 1936 – December 29, 2020

On December 29, 2020 Don passed through the gates of heaven. In his 84 years he lived an interesting life. He was born in Booneville, AR, spent his days riding his horse, hunting, taking hay to market and working on the farm. Started tinkering with the farm trucks and kept them running. Age 14 Don with his parents and 5 sisters moved to San Fernando, Ca. He and some friends started a car club called the Chi Lons and worked on more old cars. The newscaster George Putnam sponsored them for parades and car shows. Don was still working on old classic cars with his son Dion and grandson Jeff Andrews. He gave orders and they carried them out. He never quit.

He was self-employed with his trucking business; and drove his own logging truck for 28 years and retired in 1998.

Don was a musician and played drums with the Moon Tones. He went on tour and played at many venues. One concert was at Leavenworth women’s prison. His comment. That was scary. He also rode bikes both dirt and street for many years. Moved with his wife of 60 years to Grass Valley where they built their home and lived there for 47 years. Don fathered 5 children, Ed Marrow, Paula (Marrow) Onescu, Lu Marrow, Lisa (Marrow) Wheeling and Dion Marrow… The family grew with 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Don joined the Roman Angels and was a member for many years. His hobbies were working on the old cars, fishing, atving, traveling and music. He is survived by his wife Sharlene and all his children, grandchildren, and a large extended family.

Because of Covid there will be no memorial at his request. Hopefully a celebration of life can be held this summer. Date to be determined.