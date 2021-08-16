Obituary for Donald Ihler

Donald Ihler

July 2, 1944 – August 1, 2021

Don Ihler passed away surrounded by the love of his family. All who knew him remember him as a kind, gentle soul with a big sense of humor. He grew up in the farm life working hard and carried that with him always. He wasn’t one to sit around and watch life pass him by, he was always going going going.

He loved working with his hands and could do about anything. He had a great love of the outdoors, camping, fishing, and road trips.

He loved to spend time working on his property and was happy as long as he was outside. He also loved his huge Mastiff Maggie who was his dedicated companion always by his side.

We will miss him dearly and are brokenhearted that he was taken so soon. He will stay in our hearts always.

He was survived by his dear friend and partner Marty Wright, sister Beverly Yardley, daughter Denise Ihler, son Dan Ihler, grandson Cody Ihler-Leyba, granddaughter Destinie Ihler, and step children Shannon and Shane Warner.

The Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, August 20th at Hooper and Weaver.