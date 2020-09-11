Obituary for Donald DeThomas

Donald

DeThomas

October 26, 1936 – August 25, 2020

It is with deep sadness and much love that we mourn the passing of Donald Carl DeThomas on August 25, 2020 at 83 years of age, with his wife by his side, in Grass Valley, California.

Don is survived by his loving wife, Ginni; daughter Susan Musso; brother Natale DeThomas (Geri); grandson Ryan Dunham; step-children Chris Johnson (Krista), Carrie Stoltz (Tod), and Sarah Kastelic (Matt); eight loving step-grandchildren; and his two faithful dog companions, Riley and Charlie. He is preceded in death by his parents, Natale and Mariana DeThomas, brother Robert DeThomas, and son Donald DeThomas, Jr.

Don was born on October 26, 1936 in Los Angeles, California. He was raised in San Marino and graduated from South Pasadena High School and Pasadena City College. He joined the family business, Thomas Furniture, which he and his brothers operated until the late 1970’s. After the sale of the family business, Don became a real estate broker in Newport Beach, where he was the owner/broker of a George Elkins office. He later was a broker/manager of several other offices in Newport Beach, including Coast Newport Properties, Coldwell Banker, Strada Properties, and Prudential California Realty.

Don had a true love of the outdoors throughout his life, enjoying water skiing, boating, RVing, snow skiing, and fishing with his children. He recently bought a camper trailer that he, his wife, and two dogs enjoyed in the last year of his life. His wood crafting talents also followed him through the years; he shared his building and home repair skills with family and friends.

In retirement, Don and Ginni moved from Corona Del Mar, California, to Grass Valley, where Don became involved in gardening and impeccably maintained a large rural property, even building a bocce ball court. He also joined a number of bridge groups and formed many close friendships. Don was a kind, gentle man, who was always willing to lend a helping hand to someone in need. He cherished his close friendships with many wonderful neighbors and other friends.

The family will delay a Celebration of Life until a time when it is safer to gather in person. Memorial Donations may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children in Sacramento, California, or to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at pulmonaryfibrosis.org.