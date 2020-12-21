Obituary for Donald Canon

Donald Canon

February 12, 1958 – November 10, 2019

Donald Canon passed away in Grass Valley, California. He was 61.

He was born in Grass Valley to Walter and Alice Canon, and he graduated from Nevada Union High School before working as a mechanic.

Don is survived by his brothers Vern Canon and John Canon, his sister Sue Brevard, and son Daniel Canon along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents.