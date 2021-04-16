Obituary for Donald Burtner

Donald Burtner

June 14, 1927 – April 8, 2021

Donald R. Burtner passed away on April 8, 2021 in Grass Valley, California with his daughter and daughter by choice by his side. He was 93.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at New Elm Ridge Cemetery, Kidder Ave. in Grass Valley. A reception will follow at his daughter and son-in-law’s home.

Don was born June 14, 1927 at Jones’ Hospital in Grass Valley to Edwin R. Burtner and Ethel (Provis) Burtner, he grew up working on the family ranch and in the laundry business. He graduated from Grass Valley High School in 1944. He served with the U.S. Army as a diesel mechanic and Staff Sergeant. He met Blanche Silva in 1949 at Lake Olympia and they were married in 1951. Don ran Hillcrest Service for many years. He worked for Beryl Robinson for many years, and then finally Tom Sierra Company where he retired in his 70’s. He was a member of the Elk’s for 56 years.

He was a life-long Grass Valley resident. He loved gardening, cars, trucks, traveling with Blanche to Idaho and Coast, traveling with his daughter to dog shows, and rarely missed the Draft Horse Classic. He loved spending time with friends and family.

He was larger than life and will be missed by all. He was known as Big Don, Dad, Papa, Pops, and Uncle. He was a devoted husband, father and uncle.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years Blanche (Silva) Burtner, daughter Debbie (Greg) Hunyada, daughter by choice Vicky (Jim) Lincoln, and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

He’s preceded in death by his parents, brother Russ Burtner, and sister Frances Wright.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.