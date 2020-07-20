Obituary for Dona Woods Glanz
Dona Woods Glanz December 12, 1944 – July 3, 2020 Dona Woods Glanz passed away on July 3, 2020, at age 75. Dona was diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer in January, 2017, and to the surprise of nobody who knew her, Dona did not allow the cancer to define her end of life journey. Dona was born in El Paso, Texas, to parents Don and Shirley Woods, while her father was serving in Europe during World War II. Once Don returned from the War, Shirley and Dona joined him in Spokane WA, to be near Don’s parents and his childhood home. In 1956, the family, which now included younger brother, Del Woods, moved to Napa, CA. Dona loved Napa and considered it her hometown, attending Ridgeview Jr. High then Napa High School. Dona was still close with many of her childhood friends from the Class of ’63 and visited often to meet up with former classmates. Dona married and gave birth to daughter Stacey, on Mother’s Day 1966, in Tacoma, WA, and five years later, her son Robbie, was born in 1971, in Hayward, CA. Wanting to raise the kids in a smaller town, Dona and Bob moved to Nevada City in 1972, where set up their permanent family home on Banner Mountain. Dona returned to school, attending Sierra College before graduating California State University Sacramento in 1979. Never one to sit idle, she spent her free time volunteering for a rape crisis prevention organization, as well as supporting the Nevada County slow growth movement. In 1990, having worked with various attorneys in Nevada County, Dona and Bob returned to Napa, where she attended John F. Kennedy Law School, graduating in 1994. Dona and Bob then returned to Nevada City, where she practiced Family Law until retiring in 2019. One of the most telling testaments to Dona’s character was seen in the many clients and colleagues who became longtime friends, even years after their cases ended. Her sense of humor and generosity made everyone around her feel cared for and valued, and she was never afraid to fight for the things and people she believed in, including social causes, clients, friends, and family. Dona’s greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends, and she especially cherished her role as grandma to her five grandchildren; however, when they were not near, she could be found showering her attention on the two very spoiled family dogs. Her women’s poker nights were a monthly highlight, and she most recently enjoyed entertaining at her and Bob’s new home in Grass Valley. Dona’s family and tribe of sisters was loyal and untiring in their care and support of her throughout her battle with cancer, along with the love and devotion of Bob, who was there each day, caring for his “angel.” Dona is survived by her husband of 51 years (Bob); daughter (Stacey), son-in-law (Ian), son (Rob), daughter-in-law (Kristin), brother (Del), brother-in-law (Gary), grandchildren: Jordan, Maiya, Reyna, and Aasha McQueen. Dona is predeceased by her parents (Don and Shirley Woods), and granddaughter (Chloe). Responding to her cancer diagnosis, Dona left instructions to share these words with the people she knew and loved: “Tell everyone to value each and every moment of their lives – work through the worst ones, cherish the good ones, always keeping in mind that the good moments will outnumber the bad. To be strong, to fight for what they believe in, to maintain their values even when others try to undermine them. And to love each other. Tell them that I loved them!” The Glanz family will have a virtual Celebration of Life for Dona on Sunday, 7/26/20, at 5:00 p.m. Please join us using this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85237517235
