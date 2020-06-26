Obituary for Don Ellefson

Don Ellefson passed away on June 7, 2020 in his home

surrounded by family. He was 69.

A celebration of life will be held at Twin Cities Church in Grass Valley, CA.

Born on December 31, 1950 in Van Nuys, California to Harold and Lucille Ellefson, Don and his family moved to Nevada County in 1989. He served in the U.S. Army and later started a successful hardwood flooring business, Don’s Hardwood Floors, which he owned and operated since 1978. Through his work he demonstrated his artistry and poured his heart into every floor he laid. Always living up to his values of

quality and tradition.

Don was a consummate family man with a keen sense of adventure. He enjoyed all water

activities and was especially fond of surfing, boating, and fishing. Golfing and scenic

motorcycle rides were among his favorite

pastimes. He especially loved sharing these

moments with family, friends, and his dog

Monty. Don was a faithful and active member of Twin Cities Church since 1997.

Don lived his life for his family and God. He was always looking for someone to help. He will

continue to shine on in our hearts forever.

Don is survived by his three children; Cliff Ellefson, Ashley Ellefson, Kimberly Ellefson; brother Robert Ellefson, and dog Monty.

Don is preceded in death by his parents Harold and Lucille, and brother Richard Ellefson.