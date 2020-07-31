Obituary for Don Duncan

Don Duncan

November 9, 1941 – July 26, 2020

Don Duncan passed away on July 26, 2020 at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital after a long illness. He was 78. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Don was born on November 9, 1941 to Joe and Jean (Guinn) Duncan in Nevada City. He attended local schools and graduated from Nevada Union in 1960. He started out as a Dispatcher for the Grass Valley Police Dept. in 1963. In 1965, he went to work as a Patrolman for Nevada City Police Dept. Don became the Police Chief in 1977 until October 1978 when he retired. He also had worked in the maintenance department at Grass Valley Group from 1980 – 1991.

He enjoyed playing music with locals at the Rainbow Market. He was a stamp collector and belonged to the Gold Country Stamp Club. He loved reading Louis LaMoure books and enjoyed watching Pro Wrestling.

Don was kind and always willing to help others. He loved teasing and joking with anyone, and was a story teller. He was loved and will be missed by many.

He is survived by his wife, Trish; daughters, Kim Duncan of Applegate, Kathy Duncan-Dominick of Aurora, CO; stepson, Robert Sargent of North Bend, OR; brother, Lee (Sherrill) Duncan of Loomis; four grandchildren, David Dalmau, Brandee (Dave Martinell) Dalmau, Nichol (Justin) Maurer, and Marquis Dominick; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Joe and Jean and Duncan, and his sister, Joyce Shoopman.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.