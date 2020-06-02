Obituary for Dolores Vieaux

Dolores Vieaux,

Chicago Heights, IL

August 30, 1930 – May 7, 2020

Dolores M. Vieaux, aged 89, passed away peacefully May 7, 2020. Longtime Chicago Heights and Homewood

resident; born in Manitowoc, WI, and grew up in Green Bay WI. Daughter of the late Mary

(nee Meier) and Joseph Horstketter; sister of

Rita (Glen) Hogan of Green Bay, WI.

Wife of 43 years to the late Earl E. Vieaux

(1926-1992). Mother of Kathleen (late Michael) Germanos, James (Dee) Vieaux, Theresa (Jack) Yauger, Mark (Laurel) Vieaux of Nevada City, CA, Christopher (Denise) Vieaux, Victoria (David) Elliott, Mary (David) Frederick and the late Angela Vieaux. Grandmother of Nicole Dilberovic, Joseph (Jessica) Germanos, Michelle (Tom) Magnetti, Erika (David) Hamlin, Matthew Germanos, Jacqueline Elliott, Joshua (Mandy) Elliott, Ashley (Sean) Doody, Rachel Batts, Kelly Batts, Alexander Vieaux, Samuel (Leia) Vieaux, and Grace Vieaux. Great-grandmother of 12, aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Dolores grew up during the Great Depression and learned to be remarkably resourceful and independent. She loved wearing brightly

colored blouses that matched her pink

complexion. She was a bobby-soxer as a teen and when the radio played a song she liked, or she had a song stuck in her head, she’d dance and sway as she went about her activities. She loved her kids and grandkids, and especially bonded with Mark & Laurel’s dog Burley. And she loved French toast!

Private burial services were held at Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, IL. Memorials in Dolores’ name to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL, 60601 would be greatly appreciated by the Vieaux family. A memorial mass will be held at a later date.