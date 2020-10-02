Obituary for Dolores Kahler

Dolores Kahler

January 5, 1937 – September 26, 2020

Dolores “De” Kahler passed away peacefully at home in Nevada City on Saturday, September 26. She was 83 years old.

There will be a family only graveside service for her on Tuesday, October 6 at 11:00 a.m. at Sierra Memorial Lawn Cemetery, per her wishes.

De was born Dolores Gilligan to Clark and Hazel Gilligan January 5, 1937 in Akron, Ohio. Her family moved to California in 1946. She graduated from Citrus High School in Glendora in 1954. De was employed as an administrative assistant in Aerospace Companies, starting at Aerojet in Azusa, and ending as Assistant to the President of Western Digital. She married Roy Kahler on Valentine’s Day of 1959. They had three children: Tammy, Carla, and Patrick.

De was a wonderful wife, mom, and grandmom. She had a special zest for life, and a great voice.

De’s biggest outside interest was in singing. As a teen, she sang with her sister on several mid fifties country western music TV shows. She loved singing in choirs all her life, her biggest thrill was singing with a choir in Carnegie Hall. She loved traveling.

She is survived by her husband Roy Kahler, daughter Carla Foster of Biloxi, sister Betty Lou Leland of Michigan, and Jacque Pollard of Nevada City, eight grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren scattered all over the U.S. (including six in Nevada County).

She’s preceded in death by her parents, her son Patrick Kahler, and her daughter Tammy Doran.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to Wounded Warriors would be preferred.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.