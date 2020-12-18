Obituary for Dick Swenson
May 29, 1950 – December 6, 2020
Our brother Dick Swenson died peacefully in his sleep on December 6, 2020 due to coronary artery disease and congestive heart failure. He was 70 years old. He was known to many from his years as a carpenter and locksmith at the Placer Union High School District. Besides friends and family he loved his 10 acres on Swenson Ravine, the Las Vegas Raiders, his music and Fluffy the cat. He is survived by his dear friend Debbie Meyer, Randy and Cristy Frazer and his brothers, Rod, Phil and Bob. Donations can be made to Sammie’s friends, Nevada County Animal Shelter.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.