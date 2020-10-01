Obituary for Derek Paul Romero
Romero
May 4, 1991 – September 17, 2020
Derek Paul Romero
(May 4th 1991- September 17th 2020)
28 year old Derek Paul Romero was a beloved Nevada County Native, who passed peacefully from this earth being reunited with his loving Mother in heaven on September 17th 2020. Dear friend, loyal brother, and loving son. Derek was a multiple time Honor Roll student at Nevada Union High School who Graduated in 2009. Derek loved spending time with his close friends, laughing, listening to music, was a lifelong Los Angeles Rams fan, and a huge sports fan in general. Derek was a loving friend and the definition of “someone who would give you the shirt off their back.” Derek enjoyed nothing more than helping out those he cared about and was the purist version of kindness. Derek always wanted to see the people around him win and Derek will forever be honored and loved for that by the ones who truly knew him. Derek is survived by his closest companions Jordan Hannah, Megan Eklund, M.A.C., Michelle Ferguson, Stephen Madonna, and Henry Barlow, Kevin Harr and Kelly Clark. Anyone interested in attending memorial services for Derek, please email JordanHannah91@gmail com for details.
