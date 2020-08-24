Obituary for Derek Dixon

Derek Dixon

June 17, 1961 – August 14, 2020

Derek Dawayne Dixon was born June 17, 1961 in Detroit Michigan to Isaiah and Mary Dixon, he was #8 of 9 children. He married the love of his life Karen on September 22, 1992 and they had 8 children and 6 grandchildren. They would have been married 28 years this year. Derek was a loving, humble man with a beautiful infectious smile. He had a wonderful way of helping others to feel better mostly by sharing the hope he had for the future found in the Bible. He was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses August 4, 2013 and was forever grateful for the life he had. Derek deeply loved his family and his friends.

Derek is survived by his loving wife Karen. Children: James Brewer, Danyelle Dixon, Jasmine Dixon, Jordan Dixon, Chase Dixon and wife Brandee, Asia Dixon and partner Christian, Cody Dixon and wife Amanda, and Isaac Dixon. Grandchildren: Marlee Oliver, Karter Dixon, Kayson Dixon, Jace Manoguerra, Jiah Manoguerra and Jaydon Manoguerra. Siblings: Brenda Tanksley, Maretta Justice, and Aletha Dixon. Cousin: Johnnie Millhouse, wife Karen and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held for Derek on August 29, 2020 at 2pm via zoom at the link below.

