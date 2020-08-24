Obituary for Derek Dixon
June 17, 1961 – August 14, 2020
Derek Dawayne Dixon was born June 17, 1961 in Detroit Michigan to Isaiah and Mary Dixon, he was #8 of 9 children. He married the love of his life Karen on September 22, 1992 and they had 8 children and 6 grandchildren. They would have been married 28 years this year. Derek was a loving, humble man with a beautiful infectious smile. He had a wonderful way of helping others to feel better mostly by sharing the hope he had for the future found in the Bible. He was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses August 4, 2013 and was forever grateful for the life he had. Derek deeply loved his family and his friends.
Derek is survived by his loving wife Karen. Children: James Brewer, Danyelle Dixon, Jasmine Dixon, Jordan Dixon, Chase Dixon and wife Brandee, Asia Dixon and partner Christian, Cody Dixon and wife Amanda, and Isaac Dixon. Grandchildren: Marlee Oliver, Karter Dixon, Kayson Dixon, Jace Manoguerra, Jiah Manoguerra and Jaydon Manoguerra. Siblings: Brenda Tanksley, Maretta Justice, and Aletha Dixon. Cousin: Johnnie Millhouse, wife Karen and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held for Derek on August 29, 2020 at 2pm via zoom at the link below.
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82506144672wd=
RGZYTmF2bnA3TjMxN1hSU2xsQk90Zz09
Meeting ID: 825 0614 4672
Passcode: 580199
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User