Obituary for Dennis R. Stancil

Dennis Stancil

Dennis R. Stancil passed away June 18 at his home in Grass Valley.

He served in the army during the Vietnam war then moved to Grass Valley where he met his wife of fifty years, Viola Stancil. Dennis worked as a mailman for over 30 years. He was a dedicated father of two boys, coaching them in sports as they grew up.

Dennis enjoyed bowling, golfing, and fishing with family and friends.

He loved his family and friends and will be missed by all.

Dennis is survived by sons Joe and Dennis Stancil; grandkids Kolby and Marcus Stancil.

He was preceded in death by his wife Viola Stancil; parents Harvey Stancil and Dorothy Atwood; brothers Jim, Stanly, and Wayne Stancil.