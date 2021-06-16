Obituary for Dennis McCary
August 24, 1953 – June 13, 2021
Dennis Frank McCary passed away at home June 13th 2021. He was 67 yrs. old.Dennis was born Aug. 24th 1953 in San Francisco Ca. He loved fishing, most of all he loved spending time with family and friends at family get togethers. Also Dennis loved his 49ers he was a huge fan. He also had a love for pets and for life. Dennis was a “Character” he always made people laugh. He is survived by his wife Martha, Daughters Sheridyn, Jennifer, and Nicole,Sons Brandyn, Chris, Michael and Bryan,His sisters Colleen and Maureen, Father in law Bob Goss, Sister in law Lori, Brother in law Tim, Sons in law Davey, Robbie and Johnny,10 Grand-kids and several nieces and nephews. Dennis was the best husband , Father and Grandpa. He will be missed by so many especially how he made all of us laugh.WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH DENNIS. He is preceded in death by his, Mom, Uncle Gary and Uncle Dick. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
GO NINERS!!!!
