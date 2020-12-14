Obituary for Delia Espinoza

Delia Espinoza

April 26, 1930 – December 9, 2020

Delia “Dee” Dominguez Espinoza, 90 years, formerly of Blackstone, VA and Grass Valley, CA, passed away peacefully with family at her side on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, in Colonial Heights, VA. Dee, the youngest of her family, was born in Del Rio, Texas. She was nicknamed ‘Baby Ruth’ due to her love of the candy she often found in her family’s mercantile. In high school, she worked during the summers in the canneries in California. While there she met the love of her life, James “Jimmy” Espinoza, and after much dancing they married on September 3, 1950. She studied to become a beautician, later worked in electronics and sales. She assisted her husband in managing their construction business and was active in the Loyal Order of Moose in Grass Valley, CA. Dee loved spending time with family and friends, music and dancing, her cat, and gardening. Dee was predeceased by her parents (Genaro and Eva), nine siblings (Ruben, Aurora, Hortencia, Edmundo, Ildefonso, Enrique, Efren, Raúl, Alicia), and Jimmy, her husband of 69 years. She is survived by her two daughters, Patricia York (Jimmy) of Blackstone, VA and Debra Rennie (Rich) of Boise, ID; five grandchildren, Dr. Lisa York (Dr. Mike Reynolds) of South Hill, VA; Matthew York (Diana Lambriano) of Aldie, VA; Capt. Leanne Lusk (Jeff) of Eagle River, AK; Bradley Bacon (Melissa) and Jamie Rybar (Matt) of Boise, ID. She also leaves behind eight great-grandchildren (Jackson, Emma, Maryn, Ryland, Ariah, Owen, Madelyn, Braden), the sparkle of her eyes. A private funeral mass will be held at a later date at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Blackstone. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor directly to a local food bank or to an individual or family in need of help this Christmas season. Arrangements are by the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home of Blackstone. http://www.mcmillianfuneralhomes.com