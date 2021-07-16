Obituary for Dee Westlake

Dee Westlake

December 9, 1950 – July 7, 2021

Born in Los Angeles California to Davie Lunkwitz of North Platte, NE & Clara Ethyl Lunkwitz of Brady, NE. A long time resident of Grass Valley, Dee grew up in Westchester, a suburb of Los Angeles with her little sister Terry. Most of her life was spent living in Nevada County and she raised her 2 children with now deceased ex-husband Joe Ira Hechinger in Truckee, CA before moving to Grass Valley when their daughter entered high school. Dee loved riding Harley’s and playing pool in her happiest days. She loved her only Grandson Dalton above all else, her Min-Pin Coda was a close second.

Dee is survived by her daughter, Sabrina Michele Austin & her wife Natalie of Grass Valley, CA, Grandson Dalton Michael Austin of Grass Valley, CA, estranged son Steven Hechinger of Truckee, CA, & her beloved sister Teryl Lynn Steranko, her husband Bill of Santa Clarita, CA, her Niece Abby Steranko, Nephew David Tanaka, adopted daughter Julie Sosebee of Ogden, UT & her faithful companion Coda the MinPin who was with her until she went Home.

The family would like to thank Crystal Ridge Care Center and Chapel of the Angels Mortuary for their assistance and compassionate service.