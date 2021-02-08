Obituary for Deborah “Debba” Boles

Deborah “

Debba” Boles

September 9, 1953 – February 4, 2021

Deborah Ann Boles, known as Debba, of Grass Valley passed away on Thursday February 4th, 2021 from Early-Onset Alzheimer’s. She was 67 years old.

Debba was born to George and Yvonne Boles September 9th, 1953 in Grass Valley, California. She was a 1971 Nevada Union High School graduate.

Debba was a light that shined bright for everyone she knew. She selflessly gave her heart and energy to those around her and loved unconditionally. She spread joy and kindness to all. She had a love for music, especially singing, and enjoyed every moment that involved music.

As a life long resident of Nevada County, Debba loved attending the county fair, Cornish Christmas, and being involved with the Grass Valley Elks where she served as the first female Exalted Ruler. She also loved to spend time with her friends and family.

She is survived by her brothers Dave Boles of Sacramento, and Dan Boles of Chico, and son Nicholas “Scott” Boles of New York City.

Debba will be missed by many and remembered for her kindness and gentleness to all.

There will be no memorial service per her respected wishes. In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations can me made to Alzheimer’s Association Northern California and Northern Nevada Chapter at http://act.alz.org/goto/debba_boles