Obituary for Dean MCKee Moses
Moses
June 25, 1959 – May 19, 2021
Dean MCKee Moses passed away suddenly on May 19, 2021, he was 61 years old.
Dean was born in Fortuna California, to Terrance and Sharon Moses. The First half of his Childhood was in Santa Rosa & S. San Francisco. In Junior High he moved to the Auburn area with his mother & step father, Jim Vetter. He had a child with Allison out of High School & went their separate ways. Dean married Diana Leal in 1979 & had 3 children.
Dean worked in construction until he had a skiing accident. he loved boating, sea & fresh water fishing & improving & maintaining the property he lived on. In 2006 he reunited with his high school sweetheart, the love of his life Allison Gray.
Dean is survived by his four children, Jillian, Dean Jr. Dustin & Danielle, six grandchildren, siblings Shelley Quadro & Dana Moses. Father Terrance Moses & stop father Jim Vetter & his soul mate Allison Gray. You are loved and will be missed.
Funeral Mass will be held June 25, 2021 at St. Canice in Nevada City, CA. A sober celebration to be announced following the Mass.
