Obituary for David Pettis
September 21, 1972 – October 18, 2020
David Pettis, beloved son of Minta Stovall and Richard Pettis passed away October 18, 2020, at home in Grass Valley, California. He is survived by his mother, Minta Stovall, his sister, Susanna Pettis and her two children, Jaden and Amelia Janah, his aunt, Ginny Pettis Noyes and his aunt and uncle Barbara and James Stovall. David was the Grandson of Al and Irene Stovall who developed several hotel/motel properties at Disneyland in Anaheim. Born in Newport Beach, David grew up in Grass Valley where he attended Mt. St. Mary’s elementary and Nevada Union high school, following which he went to the University of Nevada in Reno. He had a heart of gold and a great sense of humor. He spent his life pursuing his interests in farming, solar energy, and real estate development.
