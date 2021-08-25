Obituary for David James Miller

David James

Miller

September 21, 1948 – May 28, 2021

David James Miller passed away at home, peacefully in his sleep May 28th with family by his side at the age of 73. He was born the youngest of six siblings in Ames, Iowa. The family moved to Southern California in 1956 and settled in Yucaipa in 1963. Dave graduated from Yucaipa High School in 1967, and was drafted into the Army in 1968. He spent a year at Long Bien, Vietnam, honorably discharged in 1969 ranked Specialist Fifth. Dave moved to Nevada County in 1985. He was a General Contractor the majority of his working career. Dave had a love for motorcycles and cars. He was a jack of all trades and could fix absolutely anything. Dave is preceded in death by his parents, Marie and Donald, and brother Daniel. He is survived by his sister Dolores, brothers Timothy, Lynn and Sanford, son Steven, daughters Jamie, Kristy, Shannon, Megan, and grandchildren.

A service will be held on October 2nd 11:00 am at the Buttermaker’s Cottage, Western Gateway Park, Penn Valley.