Obituary for David Alan Jewett

David Alan

Jewett

December 8, 1969 – May 20, 2021

David was one of a kind and anyone lucky enough to have spent time with him knew him as someone who loved his family deeply and had a joy for life that was infectious. He would light up the room with his smile and sense of humor, no one was a stranger to him. Someone recently described him as “Quite the Charmer”.

David would share with everyone the daily results of his favorite sports teams that included all of the Los Angeles based teams; Dodgers, Angels, Lakers, Clippers, Kings, Ducks and his favorite team of all was his ‘hometown’ New Orleans Saints. He looked forward to attending Spring training in Arizona each year with his father Patrick, step mother Gloria and brothers Thomas and Nicholas.

David was proud of his work at Pride Industries, for the past 19 years, he would share his appreciation of getting his paycheck every other week, proving that hard work pays off.

Through Pride Industries, he met many friends and together they formed their own bowling league, The Alley Cats, who got together monthly to let loose and have fun together. Pride Industries provided David a sense of accomplishment and confidence which is important to a person with special needs.

He loved to travel with his mother, Erma and sister, Christy and together they had many adventures. The last trip they took together was to celebrate his 50th birthday in New Orleans, the city where he was born, to experience his favorite foods, live music and of course, a Saints game.

David’s deep love extended to all of his Uncles, Aunts, Cousins and Close family friends and he is already in Heaven with his beloved dogs, watching over and guiding us here in life.

There will be a small private mass to honor David on June 4 2021 in Grass Valley, CA and a Celebration of Life to be held in Arizona at a later time.

If you would like to honor David’s memory, donations may be made to

The Michael Ziegler Pride Industries Foundation. https://prideindustries.org/support/ways-to-give