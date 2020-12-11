Obituary for Darren Joseph Harris

Darren Joseph

Harris

December 1, 1979 – November 26, 2020

Beloved Son of Harry E. Harris and Franceska Alexander, Beloved Brother of Matthew J. Harris & his wife Jackie, Nephew of David P. Seltzer and cousin to Eva Seltzer & Anna & Tim Bevin.

Darren was born in Monterey, attending preschool through Robert Louis Stevenson High School on the Monterey Peninsula. He received a transferring engineer degree from Sierra College in Nevada County. He was a licensed contractor in California and achieved success in his building endeavors.

As a child, Darren excelled learning anything he was interested in with fervor, his favorite studies included fluent Spanish, several musical instruments and the solo sports; fencing, aikido, karate and snowboarding.

Darren spent most of his years on the South Coast of Big Sur which encouraged his love of the outdoors. He enjoyed diving for Big Sur Jade, landscape photography, handling large construction equipment and motorcycling. Never one to shy away from hard work he was greatly respected in his craft.

His life was too short inside the hearts of those who loved him most. Darren is dearly missed and will be remembered for his love, sensitive intelligence and generosity to those he loved.

In his memory donations can be made to: Big Sur Fire, PO Box 520, Big Sur, CA, 93920

Please visit http://www.thepaulmortuary.com to sign Darren’s guest book and leave messages for his family.