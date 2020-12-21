Obituary for Darlys Patton
October 8, 1939 – November 18, 2020
Darlys Patton died peacefully in her home on November 18th, 2020. She was 81 years old. She is survived by her husband Kim Patton, two daughters, Kymberly Fazzio and Jerilyn Patton, and two grandsons, Jacob and Joshua. She was loved by all. Arrangements made by Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.
