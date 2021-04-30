Obituary for Dario F. Rabak

Dario F. Rabak

April 25, 2021

Dario Francesco Rabak, 90, went home to Christ on April 25th, 2021. He died peacefully with his children & grandchildren keeping vigil. He was born in 1931 outside Trieste, Italy in a small village on the Istrian Peninsula. The eldest of eight children, he survived starvation and the Nazi occupation of his village. His fondest childhood memory was the liberation of his homeland by American GI’s. His life changed again drastically when Istria was annexed to Yugoslavia under Tito’s communist reign. He yearned for freedom and at the tender age of 17 escaped to Italy and was placed in a refugee camp. After enduring two years in the camp, he immigrated to Canada where he was indentured to a farmer to repay his passage. He then worked as a dishwasher, learned to be a machinist, and finally attended night school studying electronics. From these humble beginnings he went on to become a successful businessman and real estate investor.

He met his true love, Angela, at a Canadian “Venetian Club” dance and immediately proposed. Together they celebrated 66 happy years of marriage. After 12 years of marriage and two children, they fulfilled Dario’s dream of moving to the United States. There the couple had their third child and opened Dario’s Appliance in San Pablo, CA which they owned for over 35 years.

After retirement, Dario managed his real estate properties and devoted himself to a worldwide Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship. Through FGBMFI he travelled the world, making lifelong friends and eventually becoming an International Director for the organization.

Dario was a man of many talents and interests. He could fix anything, grow a cornucopia in his garden, give sage advice, tell a captivating story, and had a way of not only charming people but animals. In his younger days he loved to travel, cook for family & friends, play bocce & cards, hunt & fish, and take daily walks. Most of all, he loved spreading the Word of God to all who would listen.

Dario gave generously of himself to his family, friends, and Christian community. He lived by the “Golden Rule”: do unto others as you would have them do unto you. He was humble, kind, patient, and always had something positive to say. There are those who said he lit up every room he walked into. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his wife, Angela, he was predeceased by his sister Valeria and brother Gildo (Marica). He is survived by his children, daughter Marie (George) and sons Frank (Karen), Anthony (Valerie); 3 grandchildren, Paul (Wendy), Kathryn, Dario and 1 great grandchild, Christopher; brothers Guido (Marie), Angelo, and sisters Irma (Josip), Ondina, Maria (Frank) and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral liturgy is scheduled for 10:30AM Thursday, May 6th, 2021 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Internment will follow at Elster Memorial Cemetery. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of one’s choice or to Business Men’s Fellowship (BMFUSA.org).