Obituary for DANIEL SCHARFF
SCHARFF
October 29, 1961 – July 9, 2021
Daniel Thomas Scharff was born in San Francisco October 29, 1961. Predeceased by Sisters Lisa Bone and Sonjel Scharff of Grass Valley. Survived by Father Thomas Scharff of Dayton NV, Mother Sheila Thomson of Sparks, NV, Sister Trudy Jaramillo of Grass Valley Daughter Amanda Rapoyla and Son Andrew Scharff both of Stockton CA and five Grandchildren.
