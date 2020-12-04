Obituary for Daniel Murphey
May 13, 1955 – November 29, 2020
Daniel Michael Murphey died peacefully November 29, 2020 at home in Grass Valley with his wife Kay. Born Friday May 13th, 1955 to Benjamin and Patricia. Raised with sister Michaelle and brothers Don, Wally and Ben Jr. in Brea CA. A multi-sport athlete and coach, he moved to “God’s Country” Nevada County with first wife Bonnie after graduating Humboldt State University. He was a wonderful father (Greg and Carrie), grandfather (Kiah and Athena), father-in-law (Gina), and step father (Cassie, Taylor and Garrett.) As well as beloved Uncle, Teacher, Coach, Mentor and Friend. A lifelong educator Dan continued to teach in Fortuna, after his 33 years at Nevada Union. Dan lived his life by his mantra, “I’ve never had too much fun.” Traveling the world with friends and family, making new ones wherever he went. Loved sports, games and music. He was a Diamond Dog, a Monk and a Marching President. He played hard and worked harder. His loving wife Kay Thompson-Murphey was with him when ALS took him at 65. He left nothing on the field.
