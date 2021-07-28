Obituary for Daniel Ervin Comstock

Daniel Ervin

Comstock

August 9, 1942 – January 27, 2021

Daniel “Dan” E. Comstock, 78 of Highlands Ranch, Colorado went home to be with his Lord after a short battle with esophageal cancer. He was surrounded by his loving and devoted wife of 45 years, Arlene and their four children.

He was born to George and Frances Comstock in Southgate, CA on August 9, 1942. At the age of 5 his family, including sister Marilyn, moved to Grass Valley, CA. He had fond memories of fishing and exploring the Sierra Nevada Mountains as a child with his dad. Dan graduated from Nevada Union High School in 1960 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He first served on the U.S.S. Capitaine (SS-336). In 1963 he reported to the U.S.S. John Adams in Portsmouth, NH as part of it’s commissioning crew, serving 4 years until his discharge from the Navy in 1967.

After the Navy, Dan had a long career working in nuclear power plants in South Carolina, Arizona and California. He was employed by the Sacramento Municipal Utilities District (SMUD) from 1971-2002, primarily as a shift supervisor at Rancho Seco Nuclear Power Plant.

Dan and Arlene met while their boys played on the same little league baseball team in Rancho Cordova and married in 1976. In 1976 they moved to Placerville, CA.

During his retirement years, Dan and Arlene enjoyed taking trips in their RV for months at a time to National Parks, and visiting family and friends across the country. He loved hiking and photographing the beautiful places they visited. Some of his favorites included: Zion, Bryce, Glacier and Redwood National Parks. Dan said often he felt closest to God when out in nature, surrounded by His beautiful creation. The year of his 70th Birthday, Dan and his son, Dean hiked rim to rim of the Grand Canyon, 24 mile hike in one day. His plan was to hike it again this Fall with family. In the warmer months, he could be found daily happily hiking the local Colorado trails at sunrise, preparing for his next adventure.

In 2019 Dan and Arlene moved to Highlands Ranch, Colorado where he enjoyed living at Windcrest, a senior community. He always claimed to be a “shy and quiet kind of guy”. But in reality he enjoyed meeting new people and learning about their lives in their new community and church. Dan loved attending his grandchildren’s activities and being a part of their lives.

He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Arlene Comstock; sister Marilyn Comstock; Son Daniel Jr (Carrie) Comstock, Daughter Mary (Scott) Christy; Stepsons Don (Lori) Bazinet, Dean (Susie) Bazinet; Grandchildren Tasha, Ashley, John, Grant, Jake and Shane.

A memorial service will be held on August 1, 3pm at Gold Country Baptist Church 3800 N Shingle Rd., Shingle Springs CA

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Canine Companions for Independence (CCI.org) or to Gold Country Baptist Church-Missions Congo (orphanage).